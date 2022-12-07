Report reveals whether or not Sunderland have an option to buy Everton loanee Ellis Simms

Sunderland do not have an option to buy on loan Everton striker Ellis Simms, reports Sunderland Echo.

Simms, 21, is currently on loan at Sunderland for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

The Everton youngster has been an important player for Tony Mowbray’s side, scoring five goals and grabbing two assists in his 13 Championship outings so far.

He’s spent time on the sidelines this season, with his previous injury having left Sunderland without a no.9 thanks to a coinciding injury to Ross Stewart.

Even with the pair both fit and available, Sunderland still have a lack of attacking options.

And discussing the futures of the in-demand Stewart and Simms too, Sunderland Echo have revealed that Sunderland don’t have an option to buy Simms from Everton.