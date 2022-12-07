Report reveals Watford’s transfer plan for Ismael Kone after €8m move

Watford’s new signing Ismael Kone is set to join Udinese in the summer transfer window, Tutto Mercato Web has said.

Watford’s eye-catching coup of Kone ahead of the January transfer window has some fans at Vicarage Road looking forward to seeing what he could bring to Slaven Bilic’s side.

He enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign with CF Montreal over the course of this year and made some encouraging cameo appearances off the bench for Canada at the World Cup too.

However, despite signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with Watford in a move worth a reported €8m, it seems Kone won’t be sticking around for long.

Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato Web has said that the 20-year-old midfielder has been concluded ‘in synergy’ with Udinese, who are also owned by the Pozzo family. As a result, Kone is poised to join the Serie A in the summer, spending only a matter of months with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Disappointing?

Of course, Watford fans will be no strangers to the Pozzo’s transfer business, but if Kone does head over to Italy in the summer, it would be a disappointing switch for the Vicarage Road faithful.

He’s a promising player and many would be keen to see him develop with the Hornets rather than have him sent to Udinese.

That said though, while Kone is still at a club owned by the Pozzo’s, he’ll never be too far away from a return to Vicarage Road.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out, but even if Kone’s time with Watford is a short one, it will be hoped that he can play a role in helping Bilic take the Hornets back to the Premier League as they bid to close the gap on those at the top-end of the division.