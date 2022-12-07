Report reveals exciting update on Russell Martin’s Swansea City future

An emerging report from Planet Swans says that ‘talks have started’ over a new deal for Swansea City boss Russell Martin.

Martin and Swansea City have enjoyed a fruitful partnership so far.

The former MK Dons boss took charge of the Welsh club at the start of last season, guiding them to an eventual 15th place finish.

Despite the lowly league position, Swans fans were happy with the progression made and right now, Swansea City are sitting pretty in 8th.

1 of 12 What was Swansea City's stadium called before changing to the Swansea.com Stadium in 2021? Liberty Stadium Ospreys Stadium Vetch Field Liberation Stadium

And with Martin approaching the midway point of his three-year contract, Planet Swans have revealed that the talks have begun regarding a new Swansea City deal for Martin.

Martin has often been linked with vacant Championship jobs, with links to both Norwich City and West Brom cropping up this season.

But Swansea supporters will be delighted to hear that the club are trying to secure Martin’s future relatively early.

Will the Swans get a deal over the line?

Swansea City have become notoriously stringent. They don’t spend too much money on new signings and so whether or not they have the financial capacity to extend Martin’s stay remains to be seen.

But the Swans boss has played down exit rumours in the past, stating his content managing Swansea City, and so there’s nothing to suggest that Martin will run his contract down.

If Swansea City can get him on a long-term deal then the club can really start to lay the foundations down for a Premier League future.

Swans return to action v Norwich City this weekend in what will be a tough game against a club Martin knows very well.