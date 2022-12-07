Out of contract Burnley man admits ‘difficult decision’ over future awaits

Burnley’s loaned out goalkeeper Lukas Jensen has said a ‘difficult decision’ awaits on his future as he nears the final six months of his contract at Turf Moor.

Burnley recruited Jensen in the summer of 2019, bringing him in from Hellerup IK, who are based in his home country Denmark.

Since then, the shot-stopper has found game time either out on loan or in the U21s. He’s played 13 times for the young Clarets while also spending time out on loan with Bolton Wanderers, Kordrengir, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley.

It’s Stanley who he’s with now, and he’s kept five clean sheets in 15 games for John Coleman’s side. Jensen has been playing second fiddle to Toby Savin in recent months though.

Now, Jensen has been quizzed on his Burnley future by Lancs Live. His deal is up at the end of the season and although they have the option to extend his stay by another year, he admits a ‘difficult decision’ awaits. Until the time comes though, he’s focused on his current task of getting back into Coleman’s starting XI.

“It is a difficult decision and all depends on what happens with Burney,” he said.

“It is very much in the future so it is hard to tell but for me personally, I would like to play games. I have six months until the end of the season so if I can play another 15 games this year then it will be 30+ games and that is a decent performance over a season. But I don’t know what is going to happen.

“You can’t think about the future too much, you have to think about the present.”

1 of 10 Who is this former Burnley player? Phil Bardsley Steven Defour Stephen Ward Dean Marney

A decision awaits…

At 23, regular senior game time has to be the priority for Jensen. If the opportunity to get that with Burnley isn’t going to present itself, the right time could have come for him to forge a career elsewhere.

He’s already been playing at a decent level in League One with Accrington Stanley though and time is most certainly on his side, so it will be interesting to see if he can prove to Vincent Kompany and co that he can have a role to play at Turf Moor.

As he said himself though, until the time comes for a decision to be made, he’ll be pushing to get back into the Accrington team.

A strong second-half of the season at the Wham Stadium could influence the thinking of those back at Turf Moor, so it remains to be seen just how his campaign pans out.