New claims emerge regarding Bradford City’s reported interest in 11-goal/assist forward

Bradford City are not interested in Crawley Town forward Tom Nichols, the Telegraph and Argus has said.

Bradford City could take the chance to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window as Mark Hughes looks to bring League One football back to Valley Parade.

And, ahead of the window, one player who has been linked with the Bantams is Crawley Town man Nichols.

The Real EFL stated he’s on Bradford City’s transfer radar along with teammate Ashley Nadesan. Since then, Nichols has also been linked with Colchester United and he was left out of the Red Devils’ matchday squad against Swindon Town amid strong interest in his services.

However, a new report from the Telegraph and Argus has now said that the Bantams are in fact not pursuing Nichols.

The 29-year-old sees his contract expire at the end of the season so if Crawley want to earn a fee for Nichols, this January could be their last chance to cash in on his services.

Could the Bantams do with another striker?

On paper, Bradford City don’t look like they need another striker. They’ve got Andy Cook, Vadaine Oliver, Lee Angol and Jake Young all on the books as options through the middle.

That said though, Cook is far and away the top scorer on 13 thus far, with Tyreik Wright and Scott Banks tied in 2nd on three.

If they want to earn promotion from League Two this season, Hughes could do with his supporting cast chipping in with more goals to supplement Cook’s contributions. Someone like Nichols, who can play in a range of attacking roles, could do that.

It seems he’s not on their radar though, so it will be interesting to see if they’re looking elsewhere or if Hughes is happy with his attacking options.