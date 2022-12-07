Middlesbrough eyeing up Rotherham United man ahead of January, report claims

Middlesbrough are ‘plotting a move’ for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser, claims Football Insider.

Barlaser, 25, is a former Newcastle United player. The Gateshead-born midfielder spent 11 years at the club as a youth player and went on to make three first-team appearances for the club.

But it’s with Rotherham United where he’s made his name.

He’s been with the South Yorkshire club since 2019 and he’s made 125 league appearances for the Millers to date, having featured in all 21 of his side’s Championship games so far this season.

Barlaser was instrumental in his side’s promotion from League One last time round, featuring in all but two of their 46 League One games, scoring nine and assisting seven.

He has two goals and six assists to his name so far this season.

But Football Insider are now reporting that Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is an admirer of the Rotherham man, and that Boro are keen to sign the former Newcastle United youngster.

A good potential signing?

Middlesbrough bolstered their central options pretty well last summer, bringing in Alex Mowatt and Massimo Luongo.

The two have quality but so far, Mowatt hasn’t performed all that well and Luongo hasn’t played at all.

So Carrick could well do with another name in the middle of the park and someone with Barlaser’s creativity could really fill a void, as Carrick’s current options in the middle aren’t all that creative – Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair for example.

Baralser though was wanted last summer, and the Rotherham boss at time was Paul Warne who held a pretty firm stance that the midfielder was going nowhere.

Whether that remains true under new management remains to be seen.