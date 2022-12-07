Manager confirms interest in Sheffield Wednesday player ahead of January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday man Callum Paterson is a player on Hearts’ transfer radar ahead of January, manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday utility man Paterson has struggled for regular game time in the first half of this season and with his contract expiring in 2023, question marks have surrounded his long-term future at Hillsborough.

Rumours emerged regarding a potential move back to Scotland with former club Hearts last week too.

Now, Jam Tarts boss Neilson has been quizzed on the rumoured interest in the versatile Scot.

As quoted by the Edinburgh Evening News, the former MK Dons manager refused to be drawn on how certain he is if a deal can be done to bring Paterson back to Tynecastle. However, he did confirm that the 28-year-old is one of a number of targets being lined up by the club ahead of the January transfer window.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I know Callum is out of contract at the end of the season and he is one we have looked at. But he’s a Sheffield Wednesday player at the moment.

“We have a number of targets we are eyeing up ahead of the January window in certain positions and he’s one who is definitely on the list. But it’s whether it gets done or not.”

A good move for all parties?

With Paterson’s deal expiring next summer and a prevalent first-team role seemingly not on the cards, it looks as though all signs are pointing towards a winter exit for the former Cardiff City man.

It would allow Sheffield Wednesday to receive a fee for his services rather than lose him for nothing when his contract expires. Not only that, but it would mean Paterson won’t need to wait another half-a-season before making a fresh start in hunt of some more regular playing time.

A player of his versatility will be a miss for the Owls but it does seem the right time has come for a new start for Paterson.

During his previous stay with Hearts, he was a popular figure at Tynecastle. After coming through their youth academy, he notched up 39 goals and 21 assists in 162 games for the club, eventually moving south of the border in 2017.