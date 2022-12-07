Latest West Brom news: Corberan eyeing midfield outcast, potential financial boost revealed + more

West Brom’s Championship campaign resumes on Monday when they travel to Sunderland.

West Brom sit a place above the relegation zone as things stand, thanks to a run of three-straight wins before the World Cup break.

And ahead of Monday’s game there’s been a number of interesting Baggies headlines in the media, with one being their links to Jon Russell.

The Huddersfield Town midfielder is in a bit of a contract stand-off and Alan Nixon says that West Brom are ready to capitalise on that, with Baggies boss Carlos Corberan said to be keen on signing his former player.

Russell, 22, has been exiled from the Terriers side with his last appearance coming in October.

And there’s hope that West Brom might have some spending money for the upcoming January transfer window too, with reports suggesting that the Baggies are set for a bit of a financial boost.

BirminghamLive say that the club are hopeful of owner Guochuan Lai repaying the £5million he previously loaned from the club.

But it remains to be seen whether this money will be repaid, and it remains likewise whether this money will be put towards player transfers.

Lastly, ahead of Monday’s game at the Stadium of Light, Express & Star have revealed that the Baggies are hopeful of calling upon Daryl Dike, Semi Ajayi, and Grady Diangana, in what would be a huge player boost for Corberan as the season gets back underway.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been linked with the vacant Belgium job whilst Middlesbrough have been linked with Rotherham United playmaker Dan Barlaser.