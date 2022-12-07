Latest Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls eyeing free agent, Scottish club’s interest in 28-year-old confirmed + more

Sheffield Wednesday are focused on maintaining their bid to return to the Championship, but it’s safe to say that one eye will also be on the upcoming January transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday are just two points away from League One leaders Plymouth Argyle and boast a healthy gap to the chasing pack, and Darren Moore will be hopeful of rising from 3rd and into the top two before the season’s end.

The January transfer window could be an important period for the Owls, giving them the chance to make some changes to their ranks in a bid to push into the automatic promotion spots.

One player who could be heading for the exit door when the window opens is versatile ace Callum Paterson.

A report from Football Scotland revealed at the weekend that Hearts are keen on reuniting with the Scot and manager Robbie Neilson confirmed that he’s a player on their radar ahead of next month. Paterson is out of contract at the end of the season and has seen limited game time this season.

Elsewhere, it has been claimed that one player the Owls are casting eyes over is free agent defender Ayo Tanimowo, who was let go by Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Star revealed the 21-year-old is currently on trial with Wednesday, playing for their U23s in a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday afternoon.

There’s been positive news on the recovery of popular midfielder Dennis Adeniran too.

He’s been working his way back to fitness after a lengthy spell out through a knee injury and, alongside trialist Tanimowo, he started for Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s against the Terriers’ youngsters on Tuesday. The ex-Everton and Fulham man played the full 90 minutes as he steps up his recovery from injury.

In other League One news, Dean Holden has been linked with the vacant Charlton Athletic job after Ben Garner’s sacking and Bristol Rovers youngster Kofi Shaw is said to be drawing growing interest from the Premier League.