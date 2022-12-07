Coventry City handed potential Gyokeres boost as Burnley’s January transfer stance emerges

Burnley have recently been linked with Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, with Alan Nixon claiming that the Clarets are ready to spend big on the Swede.

Gyokeres, 24, is enjoying another prolific season in the Championship with Coventry City. After his impressive 17-goal campaign last time round he now has nine goals to his name in this current Championship season.

And last weekend, Nixon revealed on his Patreon page that Burnley are keen on Gyokeres and that Vincent Kompany’s side are ready to spend big on the Coventry man.

But a contrasting report from LancsLive suggests that this might not be the case.

Alex James writes that, whilst Burnley are in need of another striker, the Clarets hierarchy ‘will not be putting the club at risk with hefty offers’ in January.