‘In the mud’ – Stockport County v Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Stockport County host Charlton Athletic in an FA Cup replay tonight.

Stockport County come into their midweek FA Cup replay with the Addicks as one of League Two’s most in-form sides.

And, after taking Charlton Athletic to a replay, they’ll be hopeful of getting the job done at Edgeley Park and securing their place in the lucrative Third Round of the FA Cup. It looked as though they’d be heading out of the cup at The Valley before Myles Hippolyte’s 97th-minute equaliser set up a second tie.

As for Charlton Athletic, they are now managerless after parting ways with Ben Garner on Monday afternoon.

The Addicks are in a tough situation at the moment in 17th place in the League One table but they’ll be keen for some respite in the form of a morale-boosting cup run after a tricky league campaign to date.

Now, ahead of tonight’s clash, a handful of our writers have offered their score predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Anthony Hayes will be in caretaker charge for the Addicks after the decision to part ways with Garner and he’ll be hopeful the new manager bounce will work in his favour. However, I think they could come up short here.

“Stockport are in fantastic form and although their home record isn’t quite as good as their away form, I think a bouncing Edgeley Park could fire them to an impressive win here.

“I’m backing the home side to progress.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Charlton are really in the mud right now. Without a manager and with no clear direction, the Addicks’ season looks like another to brush under the carpet.

“But with every managerial sacking comes a new start. Anthony Hayes is a steady temporary appointment and a convincing win against Stockport could really change the mood among supporters.

“With a winnable league game v Morecambe coming up this weekend though, Hayes may well rest a few players and so how this Stockport game pans out is anyone’s guess.

“But I’m going to be optimistic from a Charlton perspective and say they’ll nick a win.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 0-1 Charlton Athletic