Championship clubs keen on 18-year-old Newcastle United starlet, but Europe move could be favoured

Newcastle United have received loan interest in Garang Kuol from the Championship but work permit restrictions could mean he heads to Europe instead, The Telegraph has said.

Newcastle United managed to strike a deal for Australian prodigy Kuol earlier this year, agreeing to sign him from Central Coast Mariners ahead of the January transfer window.

He’s a player many have had their eyes on and the 18-year-old even featured twice for Australia in their World Cup campaign, coming off the bench on two occasions.

Now though, ahead of his switch to England, a loan exit looks to be on the cards and Championship clubs are keen.

The Telegraph reports that the Magpies have been ‘inundated’ with loan offers from clubs in England and Europe.

However, work permit issues mean that a move to Europe could be favoured. Newcastle are eyeing Portugal and Germany as potential destinations for Kuol, but if they feel he needs another season out on loan, he could head to the Championship in the 2023/24 campaign instead.

1 of 12 What is this stadium called? Loftus Road Portman Road St Andrew's Hillsborough

A Championship move ideal?

The Championship has proven to be a fantastic proving ground for plenty of Premier League talents in years gone by, and that’s not about to change any time soon either.

Coming over from Australia, Kuol could do with a spell in the second-tier to adjust to the English game. He’s already played senior football in his home country, managing six goals and three assists in 14 games, an impressive total given his inexperience.

It remains to be seen whether or not a Championship move pans out this winter, but with a potential second-tier switch mentioned for next season, Kuol could be one for second-tier fans to keep an eye on.