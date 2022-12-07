Burnley boss Vincent Kompany’s stance on links with vacant managerial post revealed

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is not interested in taking charge of the Belgium national team at this moment in time, journalist Pieter-Jan Calcoen has said.

Belgium are currently without a boss after Roberto Martinez left following their dismal World Cup campaign.

His contract with the country expired upon the end of their tournament and after a thoroughly disappointing exit from the competition at the group stage, it was confirmed he would not be getting a new contract.

It didn’t take long for Burnley boss Kompany to be linked with the vacant post either.

He’s a legend of Belgian football and has enjoyed a promising start to his managerial career, impressing with Anderlecht before heading to Turf Moor, where he has led Burnley to the top of the Championship.

However, it has now emerged that Kompany is not interested in leaving Burnley to take charge of his country.

Het Nieuwsblad journalist Calcoen has told RTBF (quotes via Sports Mole) that while the Clarets’ boss would be interested in the position ‘one day or another’, he’s committed to the project at Burnley. Here’s what he said on Kompany’s situation:

“He is interested in the position of coach of De Rode Duivels and the national team will come to him one day or another, but it is not the right timing.

“He wants to stay and blend body and soul into the process initiated at Burnley.

“According to the information I have obtained from Vincent Kompany’s entourage, for the moment he would not be interested in the position of coach of De Rode Duivels. He wants to continue to raise the club, to make it progress, he wants to continue his adventure.”

Good news for Burnley…

It would have been a real shock for the 36-year-old to take such a high-profile job so early into his career, but nevertheless, it will be relieving to hear that Kompany is committed to the task at hand with Burnley.

There’s no doubt he’s got a bright coaching career ahead of him and maybe someday the Belgium role will present itself to the former centre-back.

For now though, the full focus is on getting the Clarets back to the Premier League. He’s under contract with Burnley until the summer of 2025 and it will be hoped he can at least see that out as he leads a new era at Turf Moor.