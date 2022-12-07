Brereton Diaz has his say on Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers impact

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz has hailed the impact of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Blackburn Rovers underwent a bit of an overhaul last summer. After Tony Mowbray’s exit, the club were tasked with hiring a new manager and after a lengthy search, they appointed Tomasson.

The club also brought in a new Director of Football in Gregg Broughton and replaced a number of key players who left at the end of last season.

And so far, so good for Rovers who sit in 3rd place of the Championship table as things stand.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the full return of Championship football this weekend, Blackburn Rovers’ star striker Brereton Diaz has had his say on Tomasson’s impact.

The 23-year-old said:

“The manager has been brilliant. He wants to play the right way and all the boys have bought into his philosophy.

“His man-management is great, he’s always having chats with everyone and for me he’s been great for the club. It shows in how we play on the pitch.

“Training is always competitive. He was a top striker, too, so he sometimes shows me stuff I can work on. But he hasn’t quite got the boots on himself yet!”

Rovers have so far taken 36 points form 21 league fixtures and sit just two points behind Sheffield United in 2nd.

Brereton Diaz has scored nine goals in the Championship – he’s one of eight Championship strikers tied on nine goals at the top of the scorers’ chart.

A shrewd appointment…

Appointing Tomasson was certainly a risk, given his lack of experience managing in English football.

But it’s so far proved to be a really solid appointment – Tomasson has managed to shore up Rovers defensively and despite the loss of a number of players last season, Rovers look a much better side this time round.

And keeping Brereton Diaz beyond last summer must be a credit to Tomasson who will no doubt have played a large part in the Chilean wanting to stick around for this season.

Rovers return to action v Preston North End in Saturday’s early kick off – the game gets underway at 12pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.