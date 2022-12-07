Are Watford serious promotion contenders in the Championship?

After 21 games of the Championship season, Watford sit 4th in the league with an impressive points tally of 33.

The Hornets have been excellent defensively, which provides a foundation for results, and the talent of Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr, and others has been enough to scrape victory on numerous occasions.

Despite this, there’s no hiding from the fact that performances have been largely poor.

Watford lack the depth to keep up with Burnley and Sheffield United who currently occupy the top two. The squad has been hampered with injuries in all departments meaning the World Cup break came as a relief for Bilic.

Midfielder Imran Louza in particular is a huge miss for the Watford boss. The Moroccan registered two goals and an assist in his five appearances before an ankle injury that’s ruled him out until New Year.

Louza is comfortable receiving and progressing the ball quickly – something his colleagues Edo Kayembe and Hamza Choudhury aren’t – which really shows in the Hornets’ play, and Louza’s return can’t come soon enough.

The January transfer window could rectify a lot of issues for Watford. Already through the door is Canadian midfielder Ismael Koné and Fluminense forward Matheus Martins; two signings possibly dictated by incoming sporting director Ben Manga.

Manga’s arrival holds plenty of promise, and the ex-Frankfurt chief scout has the pedigree to turn this side into title contenders.

Also on the agenda must be a right-back, as the makeshift solution Dan Gosling is likely to miss the remainder of the season through injury. Veteran Mario Gaspar has struggled in his appearances this season and Jeremy Ngakia has featured just once due to injury.

Watford missed out on the chance to sign Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird in the summer, and he’s been excellent for QPR this season, demonstrating how effective a right-back can be.

Koné, Martins, and a right-back arriving to supplement the likes of Sarr and Keinan Davis could provide Bilic with the options needed to make Watford a potent force that can upset the top two.

Any team with Pedro in the no.10 role is capable of competing in this league. The Brazilian has shown breathtaking levels of flair this season, also chipping in with six goals and two assists, and if he can keep up these levels whilst also adding more goals to his game there’s every chance Watford go up automatically.

There’s some way to go from where Watford are now, but the potential for this squad and the direction the club is going in set up an exciting second half of the season for Hornets fans, and there’s no reason why Watford can’t achieve promotion.

Bilic and co return to action at Vicarage Road on Sunday against Hull City before a trip up to Huddersfield Town the following week, and the Croatian manager will be hoping for a positive points haul heading into the festive period.