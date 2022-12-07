Are Bolton Wanderers serious promotion contenders in League One?

Looking at League One it is clear to see that there is three teams acting as the pacesetters so far this season – Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday.

After these teams it looks to be a ‘best of the rest’ race to finish within the play-off positions with Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United, Derby County, and Portsmouth all in the running.

These clubs and fans would probably agree that an automatic promotion finish this season is beyond their capabilities, with the three clubs at the top looking particularly strong at this moment in time. So the aim this season has to be for Bolton Wanderers to clinch a play-off finish.

Looking at Bolton’s form this season, they have acquired a total of 20 points from a possible 30 at home whilst only amassing 12 points from a possible 21 away from home. Consequently, it is clear to see where their strengths and weaknesses lie, as well as showing why some fans may feel the club should be a little higher in the table.

A recent flurry of last minute winners for Bolton at Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood Town has meant the away points tally looks better than the performances suggest. Far too often they turn away fixtures into cagey affairs and more than likely find themselves one goal down at some point in the match.

Their struggles at the top end of the pitch to create clear cut chances and score in away fixtures has meant that they have dropped far more points than they would’ve liked to, mounting pressure on the team to make up the difference by winning all their home fixtures.

Ian Evatt has already hinted at possible January arrivals to try and add to Bolton’s current goals tally, which is the lowest out of the top eight teams in League One. The club will hope to achieve a strong finish this season by recruiting smartly in January, similar to what they did in the 2021/22 season.

If a play-off position finish is achieved, then Bolton Wanderers actually have a well-suited style and personnel to navigate the fixtures and come through them victorious.

Their ability to dominate possession and be assured at the back are desirable traits to have in the play-offs. However, their possible opposition has to be acknowledge. The current top three teams can’t all be promoted automatically and any one of those three will pose a real challenge to Bolton Wanderers if they meet in the play-offs.

Taking into consideration personnel, form, and possible January recruitment, it seems likely that League One becomes a two horse race between Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town, with Plymouth Argyle maybe dropping into the play-offs.

The Pilgrims already have a 2-0 victory on their record this season against Bolton, which shows how much of a challenge that a play-off meeting v Plymouth would be for the Trotters.

However, it is certainly not out of the realm of possibilities for Bolton to win the play-offs – automatic promotion though looks to be a step too far.