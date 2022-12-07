2 summer targets Sunderland could realistically re-target in January including Brighton man

Sunderland have recently returned to action following a period on the training pitch due to the World Cup.

Sunderland returned to Championship action last Saturday against Millwall and ran out worthy winners.

The Black Cats beat the Lions 3-0 in a result which claws them to within one point of the top-six.

Tony Mowbray’s late arrival means January will be the first chance the former Blackburn Rovers will have at spearheading a transfer window.

Sunderland’s recruitment has been largely successful, but there are weaknesses which do need addressing, and here we look at two summer targets who could resurface in January…

Sean Clare – Charlton Athletic

Clare, 26, has put in performances worthy of attention so far this season, and his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Norwich City were all credited with interest at one stage last summer, and given the circumstances Sunderland may re-enter the picture.

Sunderland need a player who can come in and challenge Corry Evans in the role he plays.

Charlton Athletic are experiencing some issues with their ownership and the general consensus is it wouldn’t take much to pry Clare from them this January.

Jan Paul van Hecke – Brighton and Hove Albion

The Dutch 22-year-old fits the bill for Sunderland’s recent recruitment.

He’s a young, up and coming defender with lots of potential and is currently not getting much of a chance at his Premier League club.

Mowbray will be well aware of van Hecke from his loan spell at Rovers, and there’s no doubt the defender has the talent to perform on a regular basis for Sunderland.

Sunderland reportedly agreed a loan deal for van Hecke in the summer. The deal didn’t go through with Graham Potter saying van Hecke could play an important role for him, but since then and Potter’s departure, van Hecke hasn’t featured.

For a move to be made in January it would likely need to be permanent, with van Hecke coming in to challenge the likes of Daniel Ballard and Danny Batth to the starting squad.