2 summer targets Millwall could realistically re-target in January including Everton prodigy

Millwall will be hoping that they can come good on their promotion ambitions this season, but they could do with another addition or two this winter to help them in their efforts.

Millwall’s summer was a busy one with a host of players linked with moves to The Den.

Gary Rowett could do worse than revisiting some of his previous targets in a bid to bolster his squad for the second half of the season too, with the fight for a play-off spot sure to be a tight one.

With that in mind, here are two summer targets Millwall could realistic revisit in January…

Tom Cannon – Everton

If Millwall are to make a serious bid for a play-off spot this season, they could do with a bit more firepower up top. None of their strikers have scored more than four goals, but Cannon could be a worthy, goalscoring addition.

He’s been prolific at youth level yet again this season, notching 10 goals in 16 games.

Some might argue a more proven option could be better, but the experienced options the Lions currently have up top haven’t yielded much success this campaign, so a youthful option with true goalscoring instincts could be perfect.

Elliot Anderson – Newcastle United

Anderson was heavily linked with a host of Championship clubs in the summer, Millwall included. He winded up staying at Newcastle United and although he’s been in Eddie Howe’s plans, he still hasn’t played all that much.

A stint in the Championship could be perfect for him and his creative and goalscoring threat on the left or as a no.10 could make the Lions’ attack one to fear.

Anderson could link up with Zian Flemming brilliantly and bring some real flair to their frontline.