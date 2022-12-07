2 summer targets Derby County could realistically re-target in January including Northampton Town man

Derby County enjoyed a busy summer transfer window with plenty of players coming through the doors at Pride Park.

Derby County could probably do with a few more fresh faces in the January window though.

Paul Warne has had to deal with some shortages in key areas and if the Rams are to mount a serious push for promotion, it could be worth revisiting some of their summer transfer targets this winter.

With that in mind, here are two summer targets Derby County could realistically return for in January…

Ali Koiki – Northampton Town

Koiki was heavily linked with a move away from Northampton Town in the summer and Derby County were among those said to be keen on the former Burnley talent after his impressive 2021/22 campaign at Sixfields.

Another option at left-back wouldn’t go amiss given that Craig Forsyth has been required in centre-back and Haydon Roberts is only on loan. Koiki’s long-term future is still up in the air too with his deal expiring in 2023, so there could be a deal to be done there, even if it’s only an initial loan before a permanent summer move given the Rams’ continuing transfer restrictions.

Phil Bardsley – Free agent

One that could join right away is veteran Bardsley, who is still a free agent after being let go by Burnley in the summer.

Right-back has been a problem area for Derby County with inexperienced youngster Kwaku Oduroh the only natural option in that role as it stands. The addition of Bardsley, who was linked in the summer, wouldn’t only add some much-needed depth for the Rams, but his experience could be beneficial for the development of Oduroh.