2 summer targets Burnley could realistically re-target in January including Derby County man

Burnley look set to back Vincent Kompany in the January transfer window, with the Clarets looking like early title contenders in the Championship.

But Burnley won’t spend overly big in the New Year. A recent report from LancsLive suggests that Burnley will look to make signings but that they won’t break the bank on a single player.

It comes after the Clarets enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, with Burnley’s squad depth playing a big factor in their success so far this season.

And here, we look at two summer transfer targets who Burnley could realistically re-target in January…

Michael Obafemi

Reports suggest that Burnley could target a striker in January, and one attacker linked with the club last summer was Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi.

The Irishman seemingly came close to sealing a move to Turf Moor before it fell through. He’s since struggled in front of goal with three in 19 Championship outings this season, but he’s played a lot of games off the bench.

Obafemi remains a young player with bags of potential. He’d provide excellent cover fr Jay Rodriguez and he could be a cheaper option for the Clarets than Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres, who’s been linked with a move to Turf Moor ahead of January.

Jason Knight

Derby County and Republic of Ireland midfielder Jason Knight was linked with a summer move to Burnley.

The 21-year-old impressed in the Championship last time round and may would’ve expected him to leave upon Derby’s relegation into League One.

But he remained at Pride Park where he’s struggled with injury of late. Still, he remains a key player for the club and for Burnley, a central midfielder could well be on January’s agenda.

The likes of Josh Brownhill has attracted interest this season and that interest could pick up again in January – Knight would be a shrewd signing for a lot of Championship clubs, but he might cost a decent amount of money.