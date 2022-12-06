WATCH: Watford new boy Ismael Kone in action for CF Montreal after €8m transfer confirmation

Watford have completed the signing of midfielder Ismael Kone from CF Montreal, it has been confirmed.

Watford announced the signing of the Canadian starlet on Monday night after it was widely reported they had agreed to recruit him ahead of the January transfer window.

He joins on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, though Transfermarkt has it down as an €8m deal (around £6.8m).

It comes after an impressive breakthrough season in the MLS for Kone, who also made a decent impression in his cameo appearances for Canada at the World Cup. He played three times for John Herdman’s side as they were knocked out in the group stage.

It will be hoped he can kick on under Slaven Bilic and maximise his potential at Vicarage Road and maybe even become the latest young star to land the Hornets a healthy profit in the transfer market.

