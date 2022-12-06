‘They’re flying’ – Who’s a dark horse in the race for top-six? Sunderland, Coventry, Swansea City and more in the running

The Championship title race is honing in on its few teams, but what about the race for top-six?

There’s a number of teams looking set to claim a spot in the top-six. But that last play-off place always seems to be up for grabs and it always seems to be claimed right at the death.

Currently, only one point separates QPR in 6th and Luton Town in 11th – Millwall, Swansea City, Preston North End, and Sunderland sit in between the two.

So who’s a dark horse in this season’s race for the top-six?

A handful of our writers discuss…

Luke Phelps

“At this stage of the season, those who might have a strong second half of the campaign start to show themselves, and right now the form team is Coventry City.

“They’re really looking good and if they can keep hold of O’Hare and Gyokeres beyond January then I think they’ll have a really good chance at finishing inside the top-six.

“But there’s so many teams in the same position as them – I fancy Sunderland to finish well when they welcome back Ross Stewart, and I think Middlesbrough will be there or thereabouts in the end.

“I don’t fancy Millwall, Swansea, or Preston to claim a spot in the top-six – they’re all quality teams but I just think each team is lacking that killer instinct.

“The dark horse for me is Coventry City.”

James Ray

“Only eight points separate 22nd and 8th as it stands, so there really is time for anyone to put a run together and lift themselves towards the play-off spots this season.

“Two teams who will have been viewed as dark horses that I think might fall short are Luton and Coventry. The Hatters were in with a shout in my eyes but the loss of Nathan Jones could be significant, even after bringing in a solid replacement in Rob Edwards. As for Coventry, we saw how they struggled in the early stages without their home ground, and recent developments could throw them back into that situation again.

“For me, Millwall are a prolific striker away from the play-offs, as are Preston. Swansea are in with a great shot of the top six but their inconsistency could prevent them from getting there this season.

“I’m going for Middlesbrough as my dark horses. They’re flying at the moment after Michael Carrick’s arrival and he has his side doing all the simple things right. Despite being down in 15th still, they’re only four points away from the play-offs too.

“I’m backing them to make the rise and earn a top six spot.”