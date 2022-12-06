Swansea City general knowledge quiz – 12 quickfire questions on the Swans (6.12.22)

Swansea City look to be a club back on the right track with Russell Martin at the helm, with a play-off spot up for grabs if the Swans can take the chance to earn a top-six finish.

At the time of writing, Swansea City find themselves just outside the play-offs in 8th place.

They endured a tricky run just before the break but the tightly-packed nature of the Championship nature means they’re only out of the top-six on goal difference as it stands, so it will be hoped they can return to the play-off spots quickly.

The hope will be that Martin can take the Swans back to the Premier League and cement their place in the top-tier once again. However, the Championship is as competitive as ever, so they’ll have to be at the top of their game to do so.

