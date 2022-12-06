Sheffield Wednesday casting eyes over 21-year-old who was released by PL club in the summer

Sheffield Wednesday have moved to bring young defender Ayo Tanimowo in on trial, a report from The Star has revealed.

Sheffield Wednesday are among the EFL clubs who often take the chance to bolster their academy ranks with starlets who have been let go by clubs higher up the ladder.

Heaps of academy players are let go at the end of every season and 21-year-old defender Tanimowo was among them, with Brighton and Hove Albion opting against renewing his contract at the AMEX Stadium in the summer.

Now though, it has emerged that Sheffield Wednesday have brought the youngster in on trial to take a closer look at him.

The Star has reported he played in Tuesday’s clash with Huddersfield Town’s second-string side. He operated as part of the back three, helping keep a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over the Terriers’ B team.

A shrewd deal on the cards?

Obviously, it remains to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday offer Tanimowo a deal, but the fact he played a part in a 3-0 win on Tuesday makes for promising reading.

He’s got an extensive amount of experience at youth level, so you’d have to think he’ll be hopeful of making a senior breakthrough at his next club. Tanimowo played 45 times for Brighton’s U18s and 24 times for their U21s before being let go in the summer.

The London-born defender, who has also spent time with Norwich City, can play in a range of defensive roles. He’s played mainly as a full-back or wing-back on either side, but he played as a centre-back in a back three for the Owls against Huddersfield.

That versatility could make him a valuable player to have at Hillsborough, but it remains to be seen if the club act on their initial interest.