Sheffield United facing wait over key player’s fitness ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye’s fitness remains unclear after he was spotted appearing to limp after Senegal’s defeat to England at the weekend.

Sheffield United man Ndiaye has been represented the Blades on the international stage in recent weeks after earning a place in Senegal’s World Cup squad.

He helped Aliou Cisse’s side to the Round of 16 too, only for his side to come up short against England.

After the clash with the Three Lions, he appeared to be hobbling around the pitch too, leading to concerns among the Blades’ supporters.

However, manager Paul Heckingbottom seems hopeful that the 22-year-old will not need a rest after returning from Qatar and should be good to go against Huddersfield Town. That is fitness permitting of course though, with an assessment likely before the clash with the Terriers, as per Yorkshire Live.

Heckingbottom told the local outlet:

“We are his priority. We’ll see how he is but I don’t think he’ll need a break.

“We want Iliman back out there for us.”

Fingers crossed…

Having Ndiaye fit and ready to go after the World Cup break will be a welcome boost for the Blades. They’ll be hopeful of maintaining the momentum they had built up before the break and having their Senegalese star available will be important for Heckingbottom.

He has been in flying form this season and had managed three goals and one assist in the five games before the break – four of which Sheffield United won.

If the Blades are to achieve something special this season by returning to the Premier League, Ndiaye will have had a big role to play. They must be wary of pushing him too soon if he is carrying a knock though, as it would only be a bigger blow if he was to suffer something more serious as a result of being thrown back into the action unnecessarily.