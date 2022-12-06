Report reveals whether Arsenal and Manchester United are likely to recall Birmingham City duo

Hannibal Mejbri, Auston Trusty, and Krystian Bielik are set to stay at Birmingham City beyond the January transfer window, reports BirminghamLive.

Birmingham City have a number of exciting players currently on loan.

The likes of Manchester United and Tunisia midfielder Mejbri, Arsenal defender Trusty, and Derby County and Poland midfielder Bielik have all become important players for John Eustace’s side this season.

And fears over possible January recalls would’ve been apparent, no less because Blues have been at the mercy of January recalls in the past – Dion Sanderson last season for example, though Wolves don’t have a recall option this time round.

But an emerging report from BirminghamLive says that Mejbri and Trusty are set to stay at St Andrew’s beyond the upcoming Janaury transfer window, whilst also revealing that Derby County don’t expect to recall Bielik in January.

Birmingham City currently sit in 14th place of the Championship table and have just three points separating them and the top-six.

A strong second half of the season?

With Trusty, Mejbri, Bielik, and also Sanderson set to remain with the club up until the end of the campaign, Eustace will surely be relieved.

And the Blues boss should also be hopeful that his side can achieve a comfortable finish in the Championship, maybe even more.

The club recruited really well last summer with those arriving on loan having performed well. But that also presents Eustace with a different problem next summer when they all return to their parent clubs.

Still, this season was about stabilising under a new manager and Birmingham City are doing just that.

Blues return to action v Blackpool this weekend.