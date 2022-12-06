Opinion: Swansea City should snap up Cardiff City target who’s played under Martin in the past

Swansea City were linked with a move for Leeds United’s Cody Drameh again recently, suggesting that the Swans are still keen on bolstering their right-back options.

Swansea City look in good nick as we approach January. Despite a dip in form before the break, Russell Martin’s side sit in 8th place of the table and look good to challenge for a spot in the top-six this season.

But to do that, they’ll need to make some additions in January. Planet Swans say that Drameh seems an unlikely signing this time round with Leeds likely to command a hefty transfer fee for the right-back, but there’s other options.

And one of those options could be Lincoln City’s Regan Poole.

The right-back’s impressive form this season has seen him linked with a number of Championship clubs, including QPR, Huddersfield Town, and Swansea’s neighbours Cardiff City.

The Welshman spent time at Cardiff as a youngster but made his name with Newport County. He was snapped up by Manchester United in 2015 but never made a Premier League appearance for the club – he’s also played under Martin at MK Dons in the past.

So he’s a player that Martin will know well, and he’s a player that should fit into this Swansea City line up quite nicely – not only because he’s familiar with Martin’s set up but also because he’s a very versatile right-back, boasting the attacking capabilities needed for the Championship but also having a solid defensive game, which a lot of right-backs don’t have.

This signing shouldn’t break the bank for Swansea City. But with other teams interested it might be a difficult one for the club to make and so they’ll have to act fast when the January transfer window opens.

Still, it’d be an investment for the Swans and a shrewd one at that – Martin has overseen a lot of good signings since his arrival but he needs that investment from above.

Swansea City return to action v Norwich City this weekend.