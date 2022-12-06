Opinion: Mowbray could land ideal January signing in 28-y/o Aston Villa outcast – linked with Sunderland earlier this season

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is said to be looking to add some experience to his side in January.

And one particular position that many Sunderland fans would say needs bolstering is in central midfield – more specifically, cover for Corry Evans.

The 32-year-old is an unsung hero in this Sunderland side having featured 19 times in the Championship so far this season.

But there’s very little cover for Evans who, when injured, leaves a bit of a void in the middle of the pitch for Sunderland.

One name who could well provide some sterling cover for Evans though is Aston Villa’s Morgan Sanson – the Frenchman was linked with Sunderland earlier this season amid his struggles for game time at Villa Park.

And he remains in the dark having played just once in the Premier League this season.

Very little has been said about his future at Aston Villa but given the fact that he was linked with a move away earlier this season, and the fact that Villa are likely to spend in January, they could look to offload Sanson either permanently or on a temporary basis.

The former Marseille man has bags of experience having previously been a mainstay in the Marseille side, playing in European competitions on numerous occasions as well.

He’s also a well-rounded midfielder – he’s got all the technical qualities but he also has a bit of steel, a bit of bite, meaning he could easily play in front of a back-four.

And given the fact that he’s been starved of game time at Aston Villa, he’ll surely be raring to play some football in the second half of the season.

The move would certainly make sense from a Sunderland perspective, but it remains to be seen whether or not Sanson would fancy dropping down into the Championship.

Expect Sanson’s name to come up in transfer headlines as we close in on the January transfer window.