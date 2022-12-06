Middlesbrough man full of praise for Stoke City ‘warrior’ after World Cup exploits

Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree has praised Stoke City’s Harry Souttar in an interview with Teesside Live, after his performances with Australia in the World Cup.

Australia were placed in a group with World Cup defending champions France, 2018 runners-up Croatia and Tunisia and so many didn’t particularly give the Socceroos much of a chance of progressing out of Group D.

However, with two wins from three games, Championship duo McGree and Souttar guided their team to second and a place in the knockout rounds for just the second time in their nation’s history.

Ultimately, they lost to Argentina in the Round of 16, but there was plenty of positives to take from their journey. One of which were the performances of McGree and Souttar, with the former praising the latter in an interview with Teesside Live this week.

“That’s what it’s all about. It’s inspirational, honestly. I’m really close with Harry off the pitch, but on the pitch he’s a warrior, he’s got quality and he can move for the size he is,” he said.

“He is only going to have a bright future going forward, definitely.”



McGree and Souttar may have to wait for their reintroduction back to domestic football given that both Middlesbrough and Stoke City are in action in just a few days time. Boro take on Luton Town at the Riverside, whilst the Potters host Cardiff City.

High praise from McGree…

Souttar, along with McGree, was one of Australia’s brightest performers on the biggest stage in football. The 24-year-old Stoke City man certainly has a ‘bright future going forward’ as the Boro midfielder states, and teams in the division above could come calling.

The World Cup can be an opportunity to put yourself in the shop window, but also a way for clubs to scout players who maybe aren’t already playing at the highest level they can. McGree’s praise is likely shared by other clubs, and a move could be on the cards for Souttar after his exploits in Qatar.

He will return to the Bet365 Stadium with confidence and he will be hoping to continue this momentum in the Championship. Alex Neil’s side are in 17th as things stand and they will need Souttar to play a part if they are to push up the league standings in the weeks and months to come.