Massimo Luongo’s Middlesbrough situation: What’s been said and when will he return to action?

Massimo Luongo arrived at Middlesbrough in September on a free transfer. But where is he?

Luongo has bags of experience having plied his trade in the EFL with Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday, whilst also having almost 50 caps for the Australian national team over the last eight years.

So after signing for Middlesbrough, many expected him to make his mark in the first-team and provide vital competition for places in the Boro midfield alongside the likes of Jonny Howson, Riley McGree, Matt Crooks, Alex Mowatt and Hayden Hackney.

But Luongo has yet to make an appearance for Boro since making the move to the Riverside, appearing on the bench on only two occasions back in September.

So what’s the latest on Luongo?

There has been a lack of updates on Luongo’s absence, with the only mention of the 30-year-old coming from current head coach Michael Carrick in November in an interview with The Northern Echo.

“Mas has been training pretty much every day, just like the rest of the squad. Hopefully he’s getting that level of fitness where he’s ready to step in,” he said.

“He’s like any player, it’s a clean slate and it’s a chance to impress me and the staff and be part of it. We have a good squad with a lot to choose from in certain positions. It’s just about choosing the right balance, but certainly Mas is heavily involved in that.”

Luongo signed as a free agent having left Sheffield Wednesday last season and so has had no pre-season. He is likely working his way up to full fitness, but even still, there are several players ahead of him in the pecking order as things stand.

With Carrick now operating with a 4-4-2 formation instead of previous boss Chris Wilder’s preferred 5-3-2, it means there is one less place in midfield, meaning Luongo’s chances are even slimmer upon his return.

He also only signed a short-term deal keeping him at the club until January and so he may go through his whole Middlesbrough career without making an appearance.

But with Middlesbrough in good form and the season back underway this weekend, having Luongo back in contention will certainly help them and push those players who are selected ahead of him in the midfield two.