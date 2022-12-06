Manchester United expected to send 19-year-old on loan to L1 or L2, report claims

Manchester United are expected to recall Will Fish from his Hibernian loan and send him to a League One or League Two club in January, it has been said.

Manchester United have seen a vast amount of their academy talents prove themselves in the EFL in years gone by.

They’ve got some of their current prodigies on loan with Football League clubs at the moment too. Amad Diallo is with Sunderland on a season-long deal while Birmingham City recruited Hannibal Mejbri on loan in the summer too. Furthermore, full-backs Alvaro Fernandez and Ethan Laird are with Preston North End and QPR.

Another talent out on loan is centre-back Will Fish, who is up in Scotland with Hibernian.

However, a report from The Real EFL has claimed the 19-year-old defender could join the Red Devils’ EFL loanees this winter. They state Manchester United are expected to recall Fish in January and send him to a League One or League Two club.

It comes amid the defender’s struggle for game time with Hibs. He’s played only twice for the club, with both being brief appearances off the bench.

A solid proving ground…

League One and Two both provide a solid footballing standard for emerging stars like Fish to test themselves. He spent time with Stockport County in non-league football before but after stepping up a level at Easter Road, he’s better off heading somewhere he’d get more game time.

He’s played extensively at U18 and U21 level, so it’s the right time for him to be tested on the senior stage regularly.

Given the solid footballing education behind Fish, he could be a solid addition for a League One or Two side this winter. It remains to be seen if a move pans out though, with Manchester United seemingly considering a winter switch for the starlet.