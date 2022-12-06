League One clubs monitoring Bristol City youngster’s development during League Two loan

Bristol City youngster Ryley Towler’s situation with AFC Wimbledon is being monitored by League One clubs, Bristol Live has reported.

Bristol City defender Towler has made a great impression since linking up with the Dons in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has become a mainstay in Johnnie Jackson’s XI, notching up 19 appearances across all competitions. He’s played all 90 minutes in the last 10 League Two games, helping them embark on a seven-game winning streak while conceding non in their last four too.

His form has seen the question of a winter recall back to Bristol City, but technical director Brian Tinnion has suggested bringing him back to Ashton Gate would be counter-productive for his development, telling Bristol Live:

“If Ryley comes back you have to be saying, really, it’s going to be him playing for the team because he’s developing so well in playing every week.

“To bring him back and play him in our Under-21s will be totally counter-productive to his development and will stop some of our young ones playing in the 21s.”

Bristol Live’s report goes on to add that a number of League One clubs are keeping tabs on Towler’s development at Plough Lane though, but a decision over a switch to a third-tier club would be completely dependent on the game time he’d get there.

Best staying with the Dons?

Understandably, Bristol City fans may be keen to see Towler tested at a higher level as he fights for a future role in the first-team back at Ashton Gate.

However, he’s a vital player for Jackson’s AFC Wimbledon side and while he’s an almost guaranteed starter, it seems logical to leave him with the League Two club for the rest of the season to maximise his development, rather than take a risk by sending him to another club in January.

While he’s in form and in the team, it seems an unnecessary move to recall him from the Dons, but it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out over the coming weeks.