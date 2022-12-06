Latest Burnley news: Kompany exit rumours, Clarets linked with 9-goal star + more

Burnley return to action v QPR this weekend, in what will be a tough trip down to London.

QPR go into this one without a manager. But Burnley will be fully aware of the threat that they offer, with the R’s now sitting in 6th place of the table after Millwall’s 3-0 defeat v Sunderland last weekend.

And ahead of this game, there’s been a few interesting Burnley stories to come out, the first being Vincent Kompany’s links to the Belgium job.

Roberto Martinez has left his position as Belgium manager after their disappointing World Cup campaign, and Clarets boss Kompany has been named as an early candidate for the job.

It’s said that Burnley are expecting an approach from Belgium.

Elsewhere, and in more positive news for Burnley fans, the club are said to be keen on Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish international has scored nine goals so far this season and Alan Nixon claims that Burnley are ready to spend big on the striker in January.

And if Burnley’s need for a striker wasn’t already apparent, then it may be clearer in January – 0n loan Brentford attacker Halil Dervisoglu could be on his way to Turkey.

It’s said that Fenerbahce have entered discussions with Brentford regarding a loan deal for the young striker, who has struggled for game time at Turf Moor this season.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Coventry City have been served a stadium eviction notice, and Watford have signed CF Montreal’s Ismael Kone.

Burnley’s game v QPR kicks off at 1pm on Sunday afternoon and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.