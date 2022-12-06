‘I can’t stop thinking about it’ – Sheffield United man reveals future Ligue 1 transfer dream

Sheffield United man Iliman Ndiaye has admitted he dreams of returning to boyhood club Marseille in the future and becoming a club legend with the Ligue 1 side.

Sheffield United star Ndiaye has taken an unorthodox route to his current position, but there’s no doubt he’s a player on the up.

After catching the eye with Boreham Wood and Rising Ballers, Ndiaye landed a move to Sheffield United in the summer of 2019 and since, he’s managed to forge a path to the senior side. He’s now one of the Blades’ most influential players and he even featured at the World Cup for Qatar.

Now though, Ndiaye has shed light on his true dream to become a legend at boyhood club Marseille.

Speaking with journalist Said Amdaa (quotes via The Yorkshire Post), Ndiaye admitted that he ‘can’t stop thinking about’ his dream to return to the club he started his career to become a club legend. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m an Olympique de Marseille fan. I dream of going back there to become a Marseille legend, I can’t stop thinking about it.

“And even if it’s not now, if it’s in several years, I will continue to work.”

On the right path…

It’s safe to say that on the trajectory he’s on at the moment, Ndiaye might not be all that far away from top-flight football and, in turn, maybe even a return to Marseille.

As s Senegal regular and one of the Championship’s top talents, he’s a player clubs higher up the football ladder will surely have an eye on – especially given that his current contract with Sheffield United runs out in the summer of 2024.

Until then though, his full focus will be on helping Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades in their bid to return to the Premier League.

Ndiaye has netted nine goals and provided two assists in 21 Championship games so far this season.