Hull City boss says he’s ‘interested’ in Crystal Palace man with January move in the offing

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed his side’s interest in Crystal Palace starlet Malcolm Ebiowei.

Hull City have recently been linked with a loan move for Crystal Palace’s Ebiowei.

The 19-year-old joined the club from Derby County last summer and he’s since featured a handful of times in the Premier League.

And speaking to HullLive about a potential swoop for the midfielder, former Rams boss Rosenior said:

“He’s a player that I’ve worked with, he’s an exciting player but we have to see what the conditions are in terms of what Crystal Palace want to do with him.

“He’s someone that I would be interested in working with again whether it’s in the short or long term but we haven’t come to make that decision yet.”

Last season with Derby County, Ebiowei featured 16 times in the Championship, scoring once and assisting twice as he gained his first real experience of men’s football.

He showed a lot of promise, hence Palace’s summer swoop, but it looks like a loan move in January might be beneficial to his development.

Hull to move for Ebiowei…

Hull City look to have resources for the January transfer window, after their decent spending spree last summer.

But January always provides clubs in the Football League a chance to take in Premier League players on loan and so expect the Tigers to do just that.

Ebiowei to Hull makes sense given the Rosenior connection – he’s a good coach who’s known for his ability to develop and nurture young talents, so Palace should have no issue in sending Ebiowei to Hull.

But there’ll likely be more teams interest in the Englishman and so it won’t be an easy move for the Tigers.