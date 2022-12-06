Charlton Athletic name Ben Garner’s temporary replacement ahead of Stockport County clash

Charlton Athletic have placed Anthony Hayes in temporary charge after Ben Garner’s sacking yesterday.

Charlton Athletic parted ways with Garner after a slow start to the 2022/23 League One season.

The club sit 17th in the table and go up against Stockport County in the FA Cup this week, and Hayes will lead the Addicks into this one.

Hayes previously worked as a first-team coach at The Valley and he will aided by former Charlton Athletic defender and U18s coach Jason Pearce.

The club have also announced that goalkeeping coach Glyn Shimell will aid Hayes and Pearce in their temporary management of the team.

Hayes told the club:

“My complete focus is on trying to help the players and giving them real clarity in how we want to look with and without the ball. That’s my first and foremost priority.

“Of course though, this is a massive football club, I have been here quite a few years now. I understand how big it is in the community and what it means to the fans, so of course in the time that I am doing this job I will give everything I can to make sure the team is successful.”

Charlton Athletic v Stockport takes place at Stockport’s Edgeley Park tomorrow night from 7:45pm.

The challenge ahead for Hayes…

Charlton Athletic are in a bit of a mess right now. League One fixtures are coming thick and fast over the next few weeks and the club don’t have a manager.

Hayes though seems like a steady temporary appointment – he obvious knows the club and is backed up by someone else who knows Charlton well in Pearce.

And a game v Stockport, although a tough game, is a decent first fixture for Hayes to have as it’ll give him a good insight into the current state of the team before a return to league action v Morecambe this weekend.