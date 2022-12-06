Charlton Athletic linked with 43-year-old boss in potential blow to Sheffield United

Dean Holden is ‘among the favourites’ for the Charlton Athletic job, says Alex Crook.

Charlton Athletic parted ways with Ben Garner last night.

The former Swindon Town boss took charge last summer but leaves with his side slumped in 17th place of the League One table, following defeat at home to Cheltenham Town last week.

And talkSPORT reporter Crook says that the 43-year-old Holden is now a leading candidate to take over at The Valley.

He tweeted last night:

Away from the World Cup @talkSPORT understands Dean Holden is among the favourites to be named new #CAFC job. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) December 5, 2022

Holden has recently been linked with coaching positions at both Brentford and Sheffield United.

But the Bees have since appointed Claus Norgaard as their new assistant head coach, although Sheffield United have held talks with Holden.

Holden is best known for working as Lee Johnson’s no.2 at both Oldham Athletic and Bristol City, though he went on to have spells in charge of both sides.

Most recently, Holden worked as assistant manager at Stoke City.

A good potential appointment for Charlton?

Holden is clearly a well-regarded coach, hence Brentford and Sheffield United’s recent interest in him.

And whilst a coaching position at Bramall Lane would be an attractive opening, Holden might fancy his own managerial job.

Charlton is a club in desperate need of attention and whilst Holden might be able to come in and do a good job on the pitch, matters off the pitch need addressing.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard is under-fire right now. He could earn some credits by making a strong appointment this time but he has a lot of issues on his plate right now, and Addicks fans are losing patience.

Charlton Athletic return to action v Stockport County in the FA Cup tomorrow night.