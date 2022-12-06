Bradford City joined by League Two rivals in pursuit of striker, report claims

Bradford City have been joined by Colchester United in pursuit of Crawley Town’s Tom Nichols, who Red Devils director Chris Galley has said was left out at the weekend amid interest from elsewhere.

Bradford City were linked with a double raid on their League Two rivals last week.

The Real EFL claimed the Bantams are keen on Nichols and his Crawley Town teammate Ashley Nadesan, and questions were raised about the former Bristol Rovers and Peterborough United man’s situation when he was absent from the 2-0 win over Swindon Town.

Now, clarity on his situation has emerged, as has new transfer interest.

As quoted by Sussex World, Crawley director of football Galley confirmed Nichols was subject to significant interest and a transfer offer last week, leading to his omission from the squad. He said:

“Last week, we received an offer and some strong interest for Tom Nichols and we, as an organisation that believes in a collaborative approach, felt that this was an unnecessary distraction for Matthew’s first game in charge.

“Tom is a fantastic professional and continues to work hard and give his all to the club.”

Sussex World then goes on to cite sources from the Crawley Observer in stating Colchester United are also keen, providing some potential competition for Bradford City in their pursuit of Nichols.

The right time for an exit?

Given the role Nichols plays at Crawley Town, new boss Matthew Etherington has would have been hopeful he’d get a proper chance to work with the forward. He’s captained the club on multiple occasions this season and chipped in with four goals and seven assists, taking his tally to 29 goals and 22 assists in 109 games.

However, with his contract up at the end of the season, January could be the last chance to cash in.

Receiving a fee for his services in the winter could give Etherington some more funds to work with as he bids to make his mark on the squad at the club, and after his recent omission, it will be interesting to see just how Nichols’s situation pans out.