Bolton Wanderers general knowledge quiz – 12 quickfire questions on the Trotters (6.12.22)

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping that Ian Evatt can take the club back to the Championship after guiding them to an impressive start to the 2022/23 campaign.

There have been some tough times at the University of Bolton Stadium over recent years but under Evatt’s guide, it will be hoped he can bring the glory days back to the club.

Bolton Wanderers currently occupy 5th place in the League One table and they’re well within the chasing pack alongside the likes of Barnsley, Peterborough United and Derby County.

Its Shrewsbury Town up next for the Trotters, with Evatt’s side making the trip to Shropshire for the clash. They could rise up into 4th and close the gap to six points to the top three.

