Blackburn Rovers youngster sidelined until February through ankle injury

Blackburn Rovers’ young left-back Jake Batty will be sidelined through an ankle ligament injury until February, the Lancashire Telegraph has said.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has given a number of academy talents a chance to impress since arriving at Ewood Park as Tony Mowbray’s replacement in the summer.

17-year-old defender Batty is among those to have earned a first-team debut. He’s made a good impression on the Danish boss too, training with the senior side on a regular basis.

He was due to travel to Marbella with the squad for their mid-season training camp too.

However, he was forced to stay at home after he was forced off on a stretcher against Aston Villa’s U21s in November and now, the Lancashire Telegraph has detailed how long the youngster is facing on the sidelines.

They report that Batty will be out for a minimum of two months. It is expected that he will not return to action until February.

A blow for all…

Losing Batty for an extended spell hopefully won’t stunt his development but it does slow the momentum he’s built up over the first half of the season.

He’s been a standout player in the U18s before and has made a decent impression in his chances with the U23s too, so they’ll have to deal with his absence too. Tomasson is another big admirer, and he’ll not be able to call on him if needs be for a while.

Batty’s debut came against Hartlepool United in the EFL Cup back in August and he watched one from the bench as Rovers defeated Bradford City and West Ham in the same competition too.