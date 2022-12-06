‘Absolute mercenary!’ – Ex-Newcastle United and Coventry City man rips into Mike Ashley over stadium controversy

One-time Newcastle United man Darren Huckerby has slammed former Magpies owner Mike Ashley for serving Coventry City an eviction notice from their stadium.

This week, the Frasers Group – a group majority owned by Ashley, and who took ownership of Coventry’s stadium last month – has served Coventry City with an eviction notice from their current home stadium, the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The move has sparked outrage amongst the football faithful with Ashley never too far away from controversy and criticism.

And one name who’s joined the debate is former Newcastle United man Huckerby.

The now 46-year-old was at Newcastle United for the 1995/96 season where he managed just the one Premier League appearance before moving on – he’s better known for his time with the likes of Norwich City and also Coventry City.

Yesterday, Huckerby tweeted about Ashley and Coventry City:

It's an absolute shambles, I said it when Ashley got the ground, absolute mercenary! nearly ruined Newcastle Utd and having a go at destroying Coventry City, those that agreed to sell it to him should hang their heads in shame ! #Pusb https://t.co/9rFOIO8K57 — Darren Huckerby (@hucks6dh6) December 5, 2022

Coventry City have been plagued by off-field issues for a number of years now. But manager Mark Robins has managed to take them from League Two to the Championship in just a few seasons, with the Sky Blues looking set to challenge for the top-six in the second half of this season.

What now for Coventry?

Many will say that Huckerby’s assessment of Ashley is fair. The former Newcastle owner has seemingly thrown Coventry City into the mud with this move which has largely come out of the blue.

Whilst this is obviously a pressing matter, the club remain in a good place in terms of their playing squad and league position.

Expect Robins to have his players fired up for their next game against Reading this weekend, and expect the players to really give the fans a good performance to take their minds off this matter.

Coventry City v Reading kicks off at 2pm on Saturday afternoon.