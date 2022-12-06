3 Premier League strikers that Burnley could realistically target in January

Burnley have enjoyed a strong season so far, sitting at the top of the Championship table as the end of the World Cup break approaches.

The Clarets have been clinical in the final third for the majority of the campaign with experienced striker Jay Rodriguez firing on all cylinders for them so far.

Despite this, the Lancashire are currently lacking strength and depth up front with Ashley Barnes and youngster Halil Dervisoglu being their only other options.

Burnley have recently been linked with Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres who would undoubtedly bolster their options going forward on their road back to the Premier League.

However, if the Clarets are unable to secure Gyokeres’ signature, here are three Premier League alternatives that Burnley could realistically go for…

Sam Surridge – Nottingham Forest

After impressing last season during Forest’s promotion campaign, Surridge has struggled for game-time during the Midlands side’s return to the top flight.

The Englishman has made just eight appearances with players such as Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi being favoured ahead of him. Surridge has already proven to be a consistent goal-scorer at Championship level and would add youth and flair to the experienced Burnley attack.

A loan move could be a viable option with Vincent Kompany possibly using him as a temporary option as the Clarets aim for a Premier League return.

Layton Stewart – Liverpool

The promising centre-forward is a highly regarded talent that has impressed at youth level for Liverpool for a number of years now.

The 20-year-old may now benefit from a loan spell at a Championship club to help to hone his skills and develop him further as a player.

Stewart has already featured in cup competitions this campaign for the Reds but he could do with a shot at senior football, with promotion candidates Burnley a solid option for a loan move.

Jamal Lowe – Bournemouth

The Jamaican international has struggled for regular appearances in the top flight for the Cherries this season.

Lowe was a valuable squad member in Bournemouth’s promotion campaign but has since fallen down the pecking order with Dominic Solanke and Kieffer Moore becoming Gary O’Neil’s favoured options.

Lowe adds pace and creativity in the final third which could compliment players such as Rodriguez well. The 28-year-old has proven in the past that he is a consistent goal-scorer in the second tier and he could be a solid, realistic option.