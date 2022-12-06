3 out-of-work managers Charlton Athletic must consider after Ben Garner sacking

Charlton Athletic made the decision to part ways with Ben Garner on Monday evening, bringing an end to his short tenure at The Valley.

Charlton Athletic’s season to date has been an underwhelming one with the club sat in 17th.

However, the general consensus seems to be that Garner hadn’t done a particularly bad job given the little backing he received in the summer and optimistic expectations from the club hierarchy. Now, the search for a new boss is underway though.

Here, we put forward three out-of-work bosses that the Addicks should consider for the vacant post…

Dean Holden

Holden is a highly-regarded coach deserving of another shot in the no.1 role after previously holding the position at Bristol City.

He’s served as an assistant manager at Stoke City since but is currently out of a job. He was spoken to about the assistant manager’s role at Brentford and has held talks with Sheffield United over a coaching position, but the offer of a chance to be the boss again could be an intriguing one.

Lee Bowyer

The pragmatism of Bowyer could be exactly what Charlton Athletic need in this time of struggle. It could be an optimistic move trying to persuade him to come back after his previous resignation though.

He’d need to be backed but an ambitious move for Bowyer would be one worth making, or even just asking about. He’s been out of work since leaving Birmingham City at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

1 of 12 Who currently wears the number 24 for Charlton Athletic? Sean Clarke Ryan Inniss Mandela Egbo Nathan Harness

Darren Ferguson

Ferguson is an experienced League One operator and could come in to steady the ship at The Valley.

His successful spells with Peterborough United brought them Championship but after a third stint in charge at London Road, a fresh start in new surroundings would be best for the coach. Someone of his experience could be of great value to the Addicks, but it would remain to be seen if he’d come to the club given the tricky situation they find themselves in.