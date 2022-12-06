3 Cameron Archer alternatives Sunderland should consider amid links with Aston Villa star

Sunderland have been credited with interest in Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer ahead of the January window.

Sunderland are among a host of Championship sides claimed to be eyeing a loan swoop for Archer in the January transfer window as Tony Mowbray bids to bolster his options at the top of the pitch.

However, with other teams keen and Villa’s stance unknown as of yet, it could be wise to line up some alternatives.

Here, we put forward three other options the Black Cats should have in mind ahead of the winter window…

Joe Gelhardt – Leeds United

20-year-old Gelhardt is destined for a bright future at Elland Road and many Leeds United fans believe he deserves more minutes in Jesse Marsch’s side. However, while he’s still having to settle for brief cameos, it could be better for him to head out on loan to truly prove what he’s capable of.

He’s a powerful forward who possesses creative and goalscoring threat and a loan with Sunderland could help take him to the next level.

Sekou Mara – Southampton

Mara has struggled to impose himself at Southampton since arriving from Bordeaux in the summer and hasn’t quite been able to prove he’s up to the task of leading their line just yet.

A Championship loan could provide the perfect chance for him to learn the country and the small contingency of promising French talents at the Stadium of Light could help him settle in. He’s shown he’s a goalscoring threat in France and with the Saints’ B side, but a loan could help him adjust to the English game.

Sam Surridge – Nottingham Forest

If the Black Cats would prefer a more proven option then Nottingham Forest striker Surridge could be the one to turn to.

His eight goals and two assists in 23 games played an important role in lifting Steve Cooper’s side to the Premier League but the influx of summer additions has meant game time has been limited this season. A winter loan to Sunderland could be beneficial for all parties, adding some much-needed depth to Mowbray’s frontline.