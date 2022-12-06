2 summer targets West Brom could realistically re-target in January including Newcastle United man

West Brom are gearing up for their return to Championship action this weekend, with a trip to Sunderland on the agenda for next Monday.

West Brom won their last three games before the World Cup break. Those nine points were enough to lift them out of the bottom three and optimism is quietly brewing among the fan base.

New manager Carlos Corberan will no doubt look to make some additions in January and put his own stamp on the side.

But there could be some transfer targets from last summer that he fancies, and here we look at two summer targets that West Brom could realistically target in January…

Josh Onomah – Fulham

Onomah was close to joining West Brom last summer, but for the move falling through on deadline day.

The 25-year-old midfielder has featured just twice in the Premier League this season. In the past though, he’s been an important player for Fulham with his involvements in the 2019/20 campaign proving instrumental in the club’s promotion that year.

This week, Rangers have been linked with the Englishman, suggesting that he’s going to be available for transfer in January.

What’s more is that Corberan has been linked with a move for Huddersfield Town’s Jon Russell, suggesting that the Spaniard wants to add an energetic midfielder in January – Onomah is exactly that and more.

Elliot Anderson – Newcastle United

Newcastle United youngster Anderson was wanted by a host of Championship clubs last summer, with West Brom often being mentioned alongside the Scot.

After his impressive loan spell with Bristol Rovers last season, Eddie Howe was keen to keep Anderson at St James’ Park and he’s since made seven Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

But with Newcastle looking set to spend again in January, Anderson could fall further down the pecking order and a Championship loan might be ideal for him.

He’d provide good cover for the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace at West Brom and he’d also add a bit of much-needed zip to the West Brom midfield department.