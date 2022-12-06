2 summer targets QPR could realistically re-target in January including Aston Villa man

QPR are without a manager as they gear up for their return to Championship action this weekend.

The R’s host league leaders Burnley in what will be a tough assignment. The Clarets have lost just two Championship games all season whereas QPR have lost their last four.

Whilst appointing a new manager will be the club’s main focus for now, the Londoners will no doubt have one eye on the January transfer window.

And the club’s recruitment team may well look towards last summer’s targets for some potential winter recruits – here we look at two summer targets who QPR could realistically re-target in January…

Cameron Brannagan

The Oxford United midfielder was linked with a number of Championship clubs last summer – including QPR – with Blackpool coming close to signing him Oxford renewed his stay.

Since, the former Liverpool man has netted six goals in 19 League One appearances for Karl Robinson’s side who are struggling to compete with the top-six this season.

QPR could do with a goal-scoring central midfielder like Brannagan and having received some money from Mick Beale’s move to Rangers, the R’s may well have a bit of spending money in January.

Cameron Archer

Beale was tipped to bring in Aston Villa youngster Archer last summer. He looked set to go out on loan after his impressive spell with Preston last season, but he remained at Villa Park.

As we approach January though, reports are linking Archer with a Championship loan move yet again and given his lack of game time this season, he could well be set for a temporary exit.

QPR have relied quite heavily on Lyndon Dykes this season with Tyler Roberts often providing cover up top, but the Welshman’s fitness record is a concern.

Archer would be a quality signing for most Championship clubs and if QPR want to make it happen, they’ll need to act swiftly.