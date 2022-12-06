2 summer targets Middlesbrough could realistically re-target in January including Newcastle United man

Michael Carrick will oversee his first transfer window as Middlesbrough head coach next month as they eye reinforcements to bolster their chances of pushing up the league table.

Middlesbrough have won three, drawn one and lost one under their new boss and are hoping to keep the momentum going when the season gets back underway against Luton Town this weekend.

The squad is solid and they certainly underperformed under previous boss Chris Wilder. But now they are looking up the table as opposed to over their shoulder and may be eyeing a couple of signings in January to help them reach their goal of finishing in the top six.

Carrick could have targets in mind, but the club could also revisit some targets from the summer. Here we look at two summer targets that Middlesbrough could realistically target in January…

Jack Stacey – Bournemouth

Under Wilder Middlesbrough’s 3-5-2 formation saw Isaiah Jones as the first-choice right wing-back with no one competing with him for his place. Now with Carrick adopting a 4-4-2 formation with Jones playing further forwards, Tommy Smith has filled the void at right-back.

He has performed well, but with Smith now 32 years old Carrick may be looking to sign a player with more exuberance and energy who can be at the Riverside longer term. Cue Jack Stacey.

The defender is out of favour at Bournemouth, starting just one league game so far this season, and making only a further five appearances from the bench for the Cherries. He could be looking for a way out of the Vitality Stadium in January and Boro could provide him with a suitable destination.

The Teessiders were linked with the 26-year-old in the summer, yet nothing came to fruition. They could and perhaps should revisit this deal.

Jamal Lewis – Newcastle United

Lewis is somewhat of a forgotten man on Tyneside, having made one appearance in the Premier League this term, totalling just seven minutes. He has been an unused substitute on seven other occasions and has not been involved in the matchday squad entirely more often than not.

Middlesbrough were keen in the summer but didn’t follow up their initial interest, and so could revisit their enquiry next month in the hopes of getting a deal over the line.

Carrick has used Ryan Giles at left-back in every game so far. However, with a lack of a left midfielder, Riley McGree has filled in further forwards despite being a natural central-midfielder. Signing a new left-back will give Carrick the option to deploy Giles further forwards with Lewis an option to come in on the left side of defence.

He has made 100 appearances for Norwich City and 34 for Newcastle United during his career. He also helped the Canaries to a Championship title, and so has vital experience in the division. He could be a vital addition to the Boro ranks should they reignite their interest.