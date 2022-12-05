West Brom coach shares positive social media message with fans ahead of Championship return

West Brom have been away in Spain on a warm weather training camp.

Carlos Corberan and his coaching staff took their side to Spain for a warm weather training camp last week.

The Baggies players are no doubt being put through their paces ahead of the full return of Championship football next week, with West Brom going up against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

And ahead of the return of league action, Baggies coach Jorge Alarcon shared a positive social media message with the fans:

There’s a lot of optimism brewing among the Baggies faithful right now. Since Corberan’s arrival the club have turned a corner, winning their last three to move out of the drop zone in time for this World Cup break.

West Brom are now just six points away from moving into the top half of the Championship table but a return to action v Sunderland a week from today will be difficult.

The Black Cats returned to league duties on Saturday afternoon, beating Millwall 3-0 in the only Championship game of the weekend.