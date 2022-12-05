Watford strike deal for midfielder after Sheffield United pulled the plug on summer swoop

Watford have agreed to sign midfielder Ismael Kone from CF Montreal, reports from Italy have said.

Watford were mentioned as an admirer of Kone towards the latter end of last month.

He’s been impressive in the MLS over the course of 2022 and his displays earned him a spot in Canada’s World Cup squad. Three substitute appearances later, the youngster’s stock has risen and now, he’s set for a chance in the European game.

Sky Sports Italy (via Football Italia) has revealed that Kone is now set to join Watford in January.

He will reportedly then join Udinese, who are also owned by the Pozzo family, in the summer transfer window, though it remains to be seen if that move is on a permanent or temporary basis.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano adds he had offers from Italy, Germany and the Netherlands, but Watford’s proposal proved to be the most attractive one.

It comes a matter of months after Kone nearly joined Sheffield United too. The Blades have kept monitoring the midfielder after backing out of a summer deal when it transpired Sander Berge would be staying, but he’s now been snatched from under their noses.

An eye-catching addition…

Even if Kone is only in Watford colours until the summer before a switch to Udinese, Kone makes for a promising signing for the Hornets and Pozzo’s project at both clubs.

He’s got World Cup experience at just 20 years old and most certainly has the best years of his career ahead of him.

The Vicarage Road faithful will be hopeful he’s not only with them until the end of the season before heading to Italy, but given the link between the two clubs, Kone’s could become a familiar one over the years to come.