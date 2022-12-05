Watford agree deal for 19-year-old South American starlet – Fabrizio Romano reveals full fee + deal details

Watford have agreed to sign Matheus Martins from Fluminense in a deal totalling €9m, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Watford look as though they’re already making good progress in their bid to strengthen in the January transfer window.

An agreement for Ismael Kone of CF Montreal was reported on Sunday night and now, it seems their pursuit of Fluminense starlet Martins has reached a successful conclusion too.

As reported on Twitter by transfer expert Romano, the Hornets have reached a full agreement for the 19-year-old winger.

He states that the medical was completed last week ahead of a move worth an initial €6m. However, add-ons will take it to €9m as they bring yet another promising South American starlet to Vicarage Road.

The move comes after Martins’ impressive breakthrough with Fluminense. He managed eight goals and six assists in 47 appearances across all competitions this season, even earning a spot in Brazil’s U20s squad.

Another promising star joins…

In Martins, Bilic will have yet another emerging talent at his disposal.

As Romano says, he joins Udinese but is immediately loaned to Watford and given the Pozzo’s ownership of both clubs, they have options as to how they wish to manage Martins and his development after moving over to Europe.

For Watford, they’ll be hoping that they can see Martins develop into another top star as they have done with numerous Brazilian talents in recent years. Richarlison is the prime example, with the Spurs striker now leading the line for Brazil at the World Cup.

Joao Pedro looks to be on a similar trajectory too, and Martins looks like another destined for a future at the top.